Milwaukee teacher's aide has four days to leave country despite trafficking victim visa application

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee Public Schools teacher's aide has just four days to leave the country after being told by the Department of Homeland Security that she must return to El Salvador, despite having applied for a visa designed to protect trafficking victims.

Yessenia Ruano, who has lived in the United States for 14 years, was notified Friday that she must leave the country she now calls home.

"I'm not asking anything more than time," Ruano said. "That is the hard part for me. I'm trying the best I can to do it the legal way, and now they are closing the doors."

At the beginning of the year, Homeland Security officials instructed Ruano, who was living without legal status, to return to El Salvador. She said she fled the country due to poverty, trafficking and fears for her personal safety.

In February, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) granted Ruano additional time to apply for a T-visa, which is specifically designed for victims of severe human trafficking.

Ruano spent nearly $14,000 and several weeks completing the application process. Despite having a receipt confirming her application was submitted, the agency informed her she cannot remain in the country.

"My daughters don't know about this bad news and I hope there is a way we can slow it by asking for more time," Ruano said.

Marc Christopher, Ruano's immigration attorney, argues that the T-Visa was created to protect victims like his client from being forced back into dangerous situations.

"If we're not going to take into consideration the fact that these visas are taking three to four years, if we're not going to take into consideration the fact that she is here with her family contributing to society, what good is it to have these laws?" Christopher said.

"All we're asking is allow her to be here, to be protected, to be safe until that determination can be made," he added.

Despite receiving what she describes as shocking news, and being surrounded by tearful supporters, Ruano maintains her optimism.

"Even with the bad news my faith is inside of me, God is with me," Ruano said.

This article was written by Mariam Mackar for the Scripps News Group in Milwaukee.