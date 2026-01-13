Federal immigration operations continue in Minnesota, sparking violent clashes

Hundreds of additional federal immigration agents are heading to Minneapolis, Minnesota, following a weekend of protests in U.S. cities across the country.

In Minneapolis, the community is still reeling after an ICE agent fatally shot and killed Renee Good last week.

Multiple angles of the incident sparked dueling narratives of who's at fault, with Trump administration officials defending the actions of the ICE agent.

"This was clearly a law enforcement action where the officer acted on his training and defended himself and his life and his fellow colleagues," said DHS Secretary Kristi Noem.

Meanwhile, over the weekend, federal law enforcement officers and protesters continued to clash, with agents using flash bangs and pepper balls to disperse crowds.

The Trump administration says it stands by the work of ICE agents.

"ICE is doing an incredibly important job that's not just important to our homeland security, but our national security. And this administration will continue to stand whole heartedly by the brave men and women of ice," said White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

In one video from Sunday, ICE agents are seen ramming in the door of a home and later leaving with a man in handcuffs.

A woman who said the man was her husband said law enforcement stated they had an order of removal.

ICE did not respond to an inquiry into why this individual was detained.

THE IMMIGRATION CRACKDOWN | 1,000 Border Patrol officers heading to Minneapolis amid tensions over fatal shooting of Renee Good

The agency says it's made more than 2,000 immigration arrests in Minnesota since the beginning of December, including some individuals previously convicted of homicide and rape.

It did not respond to a Scripps News inquiry into whether it had also detained U.S. citizens as part of its operations, or how long it expects to have a presence in the Minneapolis area.

In a recent poll, more than half of Americans said they disapprove of how ICE is handling its job and say the tactics the agency is using are too forceful.