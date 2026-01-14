Congress weighs ICE reforms as protests over immigration enforcement continue

Protests in the streets of U.S. cities are echoing through the hallways of Congress.

"House Democrats want accountability and oversight to ICE," said Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA).

Now it could complicate the already delicate issue of government funding. Lawmakers are reportedly considering leveraging funding for ICE in exchange for critical reforms.

"Our caucus members will oppose all funding for immigration enforcement in any appropriations bills until meaningful reforms are enacted to end militarized policing practices," said Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN).

Those reforms could potentially include requiring agents to wear body cameras and have identification, limiting agents from wearing masks and mandating more agent training.

Some Republicans tell Scripps News they're open to some reform.

Scripps News' Nathaniel Reed: Are there any curbs to ICE that you would be willing to accept?

Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA): Well certainly the devil's in the details. I want to know what we're talking about, but you know, body cams — that might be fine.

A fight over funding ICE, which is a branch of the Department of Homeland Security, could trigger a partial government shutdown if lawmakers don't reach a deal by the end of the month.

"If we are going to fund the Department of Homeland Security, we want to fund an agency that is simply complying with the law," said Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT).

Last year's One Big Beautiful Bill included nearly $75 billion in supplemental funding for ICE through 2029, and the agency is staunchly backed by President Trump.

"We will always be protecting ICE, and we're always going to be protecting our Border Patrol and our law enforcement," President Trump said.

But Americans are split on the agency, with a nearly even divide among the number who support abolishing it and those who are opposed to doing so.