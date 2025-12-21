Applicants from 'high-risk' nations blocked from attending US naturalization ceremony

At least three people were turned away from a naturalization ceremony in Indianapolis on Thursday as federal officials implement enhanced screening for applicants from what the Department of Homeland Security calls "high-risk countries."

The ceremony was expected to welcome 100 new citizens, but only 83 people took the oath of citizenship. Several reserved seats remained empty as some were denied their moment after years or decades of waiting.

"The man I saw that was turned away — he was blindsided. He brought his paperwork, he showed up to take the oath and was turned away," said Kate Sweeney Bell.

One man who was turned away told the Scripps News Group in Indianapolis that he received a phone call notifying him his ceremony was canceled, but he didn't know why.

One of those turned away was from Niger, according to Sweeney Bell, which appears on the Department of Homeland Security's list of high-risk countries.

A Homeland Security spokesman said U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has paused all adjudications for people from high-risk countries so they can be vetted and screened "to the maximum degree possible."

The agency provided the same statement when more than 30 people were turned away at a ceremony on December 9.

"The safety of the American people always comes first, and the pause will ensure additional screening for each person," the statement said.

For those who did become citizens on Thursday, the moment carried deep significance after long journeys to reach this milestone.

"My journey here started 30 years ago — a lot of paperwork, a lot of specific understanding of what you have to do, effort to understanding citizenship," said Siddharth Bose, who became a U.S. citizen Thursday.

Bose reflected on what it would mean to be turned away at the final step.

"It would be incredibly hard to find out it might not happen now," Bose said.

For his family, the ceremony represented the end of a decades-long journey.

"It means the world. My family, kids and wife are here, parents are here. I've been an immigrant in two countries. It's finally great to call some place home, especially the U.S.," Bose said.

Another new citizen, Satnam Singh, expressed his joy at finally reaching citizenship.

"I'm really happy. Finally, I got my citizenship after a long time. I'm so happy," Singh said.

The Trump administration continues its crackdown on immigration policies.

The New York Times reports the administration wants U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services field offices to escalate litigation on denaturalization cases. President Trump has also placed entry restrictions on immigrants from 19 countries, mostly located in the Middle East and Africa.

This story was originally published by Nicole Griffin with the Scripps News Group in Indianapolis.

