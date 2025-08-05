House Oversight Committee subpoenas Clintons to testify on Jeffrey Epstein case

The House Oversight Committee has issued subpoenas to numerous former government officials, including former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, requesting their appearance before the committee to testify on the Jeffrey Epstein sexual abuse case.

The committee has requested former President Clinton to testify on Oct. 14 and former Secretary of State Clinton to appear on Oct. 9.

Other former government officials requested for deposition by the committee include former Attorneys General Merrick Garland, Jeff Sessions, Eric Holder, Loretta Lynch, William Barr, and Alberto Gonzales, along with former FBI Directors James Comey and Robert Mueller.

"While the Department (of Justice) undertakes efforts to uncover and publicly disclose additional information related to Mr. Epstein and Ms. Maxwell’s cases, it is imperative that Congress conduct oversight of the federal government’s enforcement of sex trafficking laws generally, and specifically its handling of the investigation and prosecution of Mr. Epstein and Ms. Maxwell," the committee said in letters to the former officials. "The committee may use the results of this investigation to inform legislative solutions to improve federal efforts to combat sex trafficking and reform the use of non-prosecution agreements and/or plea agreements in sex-crime investigations."

In a letter to former President Clinton, the committee wrote, "Given your past relationships with Mr. Epstein and Ms. Maxwell, the committee believes that you have information regarding their activities that is relevant to the committee’s investigation."

The request for depositions comes as the Trump administration has faced increasing backlash from some of Trump's own supporters regarding the Epstein case, particularly after the Department of Justice and FBI released a memo stating that a comprehensive review found no “incriminating client list.”

In an attempt to quell that backlash, President Trump directed Attorney General Pam Bondi to request access to grand jury materials related to Epstein; however, a federal judge in Florida denied the request.