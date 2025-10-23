Health insurance premiums expected to rise significantly as open enrollment approaches

Open enrollment is approaching, and consumers should prepare for increased premiums as they shop for health plans that work best for them.

For many consumers, open enrollment represents a yearly deadline to secure health coverage. One retired volunteer, who gets her insurance on and off through the Marketplace, expressed concern about the rising costs.

"Medical care should be a basic human right," she said. "I don't have it consistently. So having this as a safety net for people is very important."

RELATED STORY | Most Americans fear rising health care costs as shutdown drags on, poll says

Recent data from KFF shows insurers offering Affordable Care Act (ACA) plans could increase premiums by around 18% for 2026. The price consumers pay could jump by 75% if subsidies for the program expire at the end of December.

KFF data also shows premiums already went up 7% in 2025.

"Health care costs have gone up faster than inflation," said Chris Garmon, an associate professor of health administration at the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

Garmon said reducing subsidies increases costs to insurers, which increases the premiums consumers pay.

"As people lose their subsidies, those who are healthy will probably gamble and say, 'Do I really want to pay all that increase?'" Garmon said.

Employer-sponsored health insurance could also see increases. A recent survey from Mercer, a consulting firm, showed employers say their health care plans could go up by 9% in 2026, which could be the highest increase in over 15 years.

Melissa Holthaus, vice president of total rewards and P&C operations at H&R Block, focuses on affordability decisions for associates.

"Just that consumer mindset around it, that you can find the same type of good quality care, but you may find it cheaper someplace else," Holthaus said.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | Deductibles, drug prices drive surge in health premiums

As employees look to enroll, she recommends these tips:



Research which plans are best for you

See if you can enroll in an HSA or FSA

Keep up with your preventative care as much as possible

"People will get sicker, and it will cost everybody that much more," the retired volunteer said.

Consumers don't want this deadline to prevent them from getting the best deal on their health coverage.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

This story was originally published by Elyse Schoenig with the Scripps News Group in Kansas City.