DNC prepares to give Kamala Harris national stage to present her vision

Vice President Kamala Harris has had just weeks to do what most campaigns do over months: build a network of donors and volunteers, vet and pick a running mate, clarify policy stances, and give voters a clear vision of what her administration would look like.

Next week, she'll be able to present her vision at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. But Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Ill., said Harris has already been showing voters her vision for America.

"What we see Kamala Harris doing is describing the accomplishments in her own words. You know, she's talking about the initiatives that she's led and the work that she's done as she's traveled across the country, and you see the enthusiastic reaction," Underwood said.

The DNC will also feature other major party leaders, present and past. President Joe Biden is scheduled to be the marquee speaker Monday night. Former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, as well as former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, are also expected to speak.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson says that support from the political establishment is a show of unity that was missing from last month's Republican National Convention.

"Former presidents and former Democratic nominees will be present at our convention. That's the contrast you'll see next week. We already saw the Republicans. The contrast you'll see with the Democrats is that we're going to showcase unity," he said.

RELATED STORY | VP Harris proposes expanding child tax credit up to $6,000 per kid

The Democrats are leaning into new technology and social media. The DNC will stream convention content on platforms ranging from Amazon Prime to TikTok, and more than 200 "content creators" received credentials similar to those of traditional media in an attempt to bring DNC content to a wider and younger audience.

Underwood is one of the youngest members of Congress, and she said if young people show up and vote, it could sway this election.

"We know that a lot of young voters have issues that concern them, like lowering out-of-pocket costs. You know, people are very worried about threats to reproductive freedom," she said. "When we hear Donald Trump and JD Vance talk about advancing a nationwide abortion ban, young voters take that really seriously."

Underwood is scheduled to speak at the DNC, and she's going to focus on the health care accomplishments of the Biden-Harris administration.

The four-day event will also include traditional convention moments. A ceremonial roll call vote will celebrate the virtual version that happened in early August. On Wednesday night, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will formally accept the vice presidential nomination, and Harris will close out the convention with her acceptance speech on Thursday night.

RELATED STORY | Here's what you need to know about the upcoming Democratic National Convention