Bessent: Europe is too weak to defend Greenland from future threats

The Trump administration is intensifying its push to acquire Greenland, citing national security concerns as China and Russia expand their presence in the Arctic.

Speaking Sunday on NBC News' "Meet the Press," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent argued that the U.S. must move to acquire Greenland — which is part of the Kingdom of Denmark — because Europe is too weak to protect it from potential threats.

"Let me tell you what will happen, and it might not be next year, it might not be in five years, but down the road this fight for the Arctic is real," Bessent said. "We would keep our NATO guarantees and if there were an attack on Greenland from Russia, from some other area, we would get dragged in. So better now, peace through strength, make it part of the United States, and there will not be a conflict because the United States right now, we are the hottest country in the world, we are the strongest country in the world. The Europeans project weakness. The U.S. projects strength."

Bessent’s comments came a day after President Donald Trump unveiled new tariffs against eight European nations — Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands and Finland. The tariffs, set to take effect Feb. 1, will start at 10% and rise to 25% on June 1. Trump linked the move directly to European opposition to Washington’s efforts to acquire Greenland.

"We have subsidized Denmark, and all of the Countries of the European Union, and others, for many years by not charging them Tariffs, or any other forms of remuneration. Now, after Centuries, it is time for Denmark to give back — World Peace is at stake!" President Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. "China and Russia want Greenland, and there is not a thing that Denmark can do about it. They currently have two dogsleds as protection, one added recently. Only the United States of America, under PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP, can play in this game, and very successfully, at that!"

Last week, Germany and France joined other EU nations in sending small troop contingents to demonstrate support for Greenland’s sovereignty. NATO and EU leaders have also united in rejecting any attempt by the U.S. to claim the world’s largest island.

"The EU stands in full solidarity with Denmark and the people of Greenland," European Union President Ursula von der Leyen said. "Dialogue remains essential, and we are committed to building on the process begun already last week between the Kingdom of Denmark and the US. Tariffs would undermine transatlantic relations and risk a dangerous downward spiral. Europe will remain united, coordinated, and committed to upholding its sovereignty."

