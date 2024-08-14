Democratic VP nominee Tim Walz agrees to a debate against JD Vance on Oct. 1

Minnesota Gov. and Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz agreed Wednesday to a debate with his counterpart JD Vance that would be aired on CBS News.

Walz posted on X Wednesday, extending an invitation to Vance.

"Harris for President has accepted CBS’ invitation to a Vice Presidential Candidate Debate on October 1," the campaign said in a statement obtained by Scripps News. "Governor Walz looks forward to debating JD Vance -- if he shows up."

Vance and Donald Trump's campaign have not yet responded to the invitation.

CBS News had proposed four dates for the debate: Sept. 17, Sept. 24, Oct. 1, and Oct. 8. It first invited campaigns to a VP debate earlier in the year, but plans were postponed when Trump's campaign said it wanted to wait to commit until after the Democratic National Convention that will start on Aug. 19.

The presidential candidates, meanwhile, have so far agreed to one debate that will run on ABC News on Sept. 10. Trump told reporters earlier in August he was also willing to debate Harris in events on Fox News and NBC News.