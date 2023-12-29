Police submit referral to charge 7 people in Arizona teen's death

Arizona police confirmed toScripps News Phoenix that it has submitted a referral for charges against seven suspects in the death of 16-year-old Preston Lord.

According to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office, the charges are against juveniles and adults related to his death.

The exact charge recommendations submitted have not been made public.

At 9:07 p.m. on Oct. 28, police were called to the area of Via del Oro and 194th Street in the Phoenix suburb of Queen Creek, where officers encountered multiple youthes departing the area.

Officials said officers didn't immediately report seeing any illegal activity. Within minutes, the same officers were alerted to a "high-priority" call with a potential crime in progress.

The call was later identified as a domestic violence scenario.

Just before 10 p.m., the Queen Creek Police Department received a 911 call about an assault near the same scene. When officers arrived, they encountered a juvenile male in the roadway.

He was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

Police in Queen Creek said they confirmed that charges were submitted to the Maricopa County Attorney against seven individuals.

The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office said the office was reviewing the charges submitted. While charges have been submitted, the investigation continues and the public is encouraged to submit any new tips to their online tip portal. Police said their focus continues to be on getting justice for Preston Lord.

It wasn't immediately clear if any suspects were taken into custody in connection to potential charges, Scripps News Phoenix reported.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Phoenix.

