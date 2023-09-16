Watch Now
Police identify Goshen Township murder victim

A suspect has been arrested; police are searching for the gun used
Posted at 8:37 AM, Sep 16, 2023
GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Investigators have identified the man who was shot and killed early Saturday morning in Goshen Township.

At approximately 2:15 a.m., officers responded to a mobile home park off State Route 28 for reports of a shooting. There they found a man fatally shot, Goshen Township Police Chief Bob Rose said.

A short time after the initial response, a suspect was located near a restaurant, Rose said. The suspect, identified as 30-year-old Brian Scott Cansler, was taken into custody after officers had to use a Taser on him. Cansler was charged with murder and appeared in court Monday where his bond was set at $1 million.

The victim has been identified as 43-year-old Eli Z. Wolfe.

Police are still searching for the gun used. A sonar team also conducted a search of the pond.

Rose said if you live in the area and find a small caliber pistol, do not touch it and call police dispatch at 513-732-2231 to have detectives respond for recovery.

