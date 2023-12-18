Police arrest NBA G League player, girlfriend for murder of woman

Police in Las Vegas have arrested an NBA G League player and his girlfriend over the murder of a 23-year-old woman.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the woman, Marayna Rodgers, was reported missing by two individuals on Dec. 7 around 3:32 p.m.

Detectives learned that Rodgers had a prearranged meeting with her friend, 19-year-old Sakari Harnden, who would bring her boyfriend, Stockton Kings basketball player Chance Comanche, 27, on Dec. 5. Rodgers was already out with friends.

Police said Rodgers had not been seen since then. Early into the investigation, police suspected foul play and obtained evidence to arrest Harnden and Comanche for their role and the disappearance of Rodgers.

Police said Harnden was arrested by the Criminal Apprehension Team and was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for kidnapping.

Comanche was arrested on Dec. 15 in Sacramento, California, by the California FBI Criminal Apprehension Team. Officers say he's pending extradition to Nevada and was accused of kidnapping.

After their arrests, police obtained more information that allowed them to recover human remains in a desert area in Henderson, Nevada. Police said the Clark County Coroner identified the remains as Rodgers.

Detectives say they are now accusing Harnden and Comanche of open murder. The update in charges is said to be amended through coordination with the Clark County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Stockton Kings website, the affiliate of the Sacramento Kings announced Friday that they had released Comanche. He played center with the team since 2022 and played college basketball at Arizona.

Scripps News Las Vegas asked officials of the Stockton Kings for comment. Officials confirmed his release but said they had no further comment.

Records show he has a court date Tuesday in California. He is ineligible for bail as of the time of this report.

Officials with Foley Entertainment Group, which operates the Golden Knights and runs business operations for Henderson-based Ignite, say Comanche has never been with the local team.

This story was originally published by Justine Verastigue at Scripps News Las Vegas.

