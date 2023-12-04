Panera Bread faces second wrongful death lawsuit over Charged Lemonade

Panera Bread Company's "Charged Lemonade" product is now the subject of a second wrongful death lawsuit claiming a lack of warning about the caffeinated beverage's ingredients led to a customer suffering a fatal cardiac arrest.

The second lawsuit, filed Monday in Delaware, states 46-year-old Dennis Brown died in September after going into cardiac arrest while walking home from a Florida Panera, where he had three refills of Panera Charged Lemonade, unknowingly ingesting at least 780 milligrams of caffeine.

It's a similar story to that of 21-year-old Sarah Katz, whose family sued Panera in October after Katz suffered two cardiac arrests and later died after drinking a large Charged Lemonade, which they claim she didn't know contained high levels of caffeine and sugar.

In both cases, the now deceased Panera customers both had conditions that their families claim led them to stay away from drinking large amounts of caffeine: Katz had a heart condition, and Brown had high blood pressure. Both lawsuits claim that if Panera had properly regulated and advertised its charged lemonade with regards to its ingredients, the customers would not have consumed it and, therefore, likely wouldn't have suffered the deadly cardiac arrests.

In a statement to WSBT-TV Monday, a Panera spokesperson said: "Panera expresses our deep sympathy for Mr. Brown's family. Based on our investigation we believe his unfortunate passing was not caused by one of the company's products. We view this lawsuit which was filed by the same law firm as a previous claim to be equally without merit. Panera stands firmly by the safety of our products."

