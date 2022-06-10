10 Of Amazon’s Most Popular Items For Outdoor Entertaining

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Outdoor dining is having a moment. How else can you better combine two of the most wonderful parts of summer: good food & good weather? Eating in your backyard presents a new opportunity for tableware and decor that varies from your everyday dinnerware. When dining outside, you want items that are durable and weather-resistant. It’s also a great excuse to add a pop of color to your spread!

When it comes to outdoor entertaining, the right accessories and gadgets can make prep work a breeze. It’s also fun to add a little glam to your ambiance. Why not spring for those festive cocktail glasses or that elaborate cheese board?

Adobe

Amazon recently revealed its most-loved outdoor dining essentials and prices start as low as $7. So, whether you’re feeding the kids between backyard shenanigans or entertaining neighbors for a long-overdue gathering, now you can do it in style. Here are our favorites from Amazon’s list.

This handy invention lets you set up for a party in nearly any location: pool, park, beach, campground, you name it! This pack of three inflatable serving bars lets you keep food and drinks chilled for hours. They are also reusable, so you can drain, deflate and dry them for your next adventure. The set is currently available for $24 and it includes a pump.

Fruit salad is a must when it comes to outdoor entertaining. Wow your guests with this watermelon slicer that gently slices the watermelon into cubes as you push the gadget forward. Amazon reports that it’s a No. 1 bestseller and it’s less than $13. This tool scores with customers highly for being ergonomic, easy to clean and easy to use.

Dine under the stars by candlelight with this three-set of taper candle holders. The matte black, single-head design is a modern twist on an old classic. Reviewers have liked how affordable these candlesticks are — less than $20 for a three-pack —and at least one has commented on how sturdy they are, despite being thin in profile.

For $19.95, this large but easily foldable blanket can provide a safe surface for babies to play and kids to rest upon. Made from polyurethane, it’s waterproof and sand proof. Just wipe it clean after use! Customers have given it an average score of 4.5 out of 5 stars and many have liked how compact and portable this blanket is.

These sizable mesh food covers are listed as an “Amazon’s Choice” selection and come in a pack of six for less than $15. With more than 15,000 ratings so far, these covers from Simply Genius have a grade of 4.4 out of 5 stars. Reviewers have liked how large these covers are and how well they keep flies, gnats and bees off of food. Bonus: You can also use them indoors to prevent cats from taste-testing dishes or use them to protect delicate plants outdoors.

This four-pack of unbreakable lightweight bowls are dishwasher-safe and add a touch of color to your table! Crafted from eco-friendly, organic wheat material, they are an ideal size for soup, pasta, vegetables and salad. Bowls come in green, pink, blue and beige. Sold for $9.99 on Amazon and with a phenomenal grade of 4.7 stars, people have commented on how they are just the right size for both prep and eating.

Charcuterie boards are an art form and this product offers a beautiful bamboo canvas to display your finest work! The Smirly Bamboo Cheese Board and Knife Set has more than 13,000 ratings on Amazon so far and is listed as the No. 1 bestseller among cheese boards. Its average ranking of 4.8 out of 5 stars is as close to perfect as you’re likely to find, with customers saying they enjoy the three built-in drawers, ceramic dipping bowls and find it to be well made and easy to clean.

It lists for $70 but was on sale at Amazon for $45 as of publication time, with an additional coupon for 5% off also available.

Outdoor entertaining cannot be complete without a cold drink or two. This set of four 16-ounce, handcrafted copper mugs is rated 4.8 out of 5 stars on Amazon, with more than 6,000 grades and counting. As a bonus, this set comes with a copper jigger, four copper straws and a brush to clean the straws with. One reviewer called the set “a must for Moscow Mule lovers.” It’s a steal at $33.

Create fruit-infused water to serve in style with this 93-ounce plastic pitcher that has a removable hollow rod for stuffing with fruit wedges. Slots in the rod allow the contents to mix with your water without you having to constantly stir. With more than 10,000 ratings, this pitcher is decidedly well-liked among purchasers, who have given it an average of 4.7 out of 5 stars.

One woman claimed she’s had hers for more than four years and still loves it! Several other reviewers mentioned their preferred mixture of fruit to make drinking water more pleasurable. Find it on sale for $20 (normally $29).

Brighten up your night with these 2-watt dimmable, Edison bulbs on a line. This 24-foot commercial grade patio strand is waterproof, so you don’t have to worry about leaving it out during a rainy day. If that isn’t quite enough for your space, you have the ability the expand the length by purchasing additional strands. Customers at Amazon have found the lights to be easy to install, sturdy and weatherproof. The strand was selling for less than $25 as of publication time.

Now that you know what highly rated items are on sale to enhance your outdoor entertaining, are you ready to fire up the grill and text your friends to come over?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.