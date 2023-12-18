Oreo to launch limited-edition Black & White Cookies

Oreo will be kicking off the New Year with a brand-new cookie made for those who can’t decide between vanilla and chocolate.

New limited-edition Oreo Black and White Cookies are made with Golden Oreo cookies that have both chocolate and vanilla-flavored creme filling. They’re a nod to the black-and-white cookies that are popular in New York City. These cookies are made with chocolate fondant on one side and vanilla fondant on the other and have a split-down-the-middle look.

The new flavor will be available beginning in January 2024 for a limited time, while supplies last.

The Black & White Cookie Company in Brooklyn says the traditional treat has been around for more than 100 years. The cookie’s origins are debated, but it was probably created by an Austrian bakery in upstate New York during the 19th century.

While you can, of course, find them in New York, black-and-white cookies are not limited to the Big Apple. You can buy them in many places across the country. Order the cookies online through various bakeries like the Carnegie Deli; The brand Entenmann’s also has a version, which you can buy at grocery stores nationwide. You can even find them in the Walmart bakery.

As for Oreo, the brand has a few other treats hitting stores in January as well. These include gluten-free Golden Oreo cookies and Oreo Peanut Butter Cakesters, both permanent additions to the Oreo lineup.

The gluten-free Golden Oreos are brand new. However, the Oreo Peanut Butter Cakesters were around before as a limited-time product.

The Oreo Cakesters look similar to an Oreo cookie but are soft-baked and have more of a cake consistency. Oreo also has a regular Cakester flavor that features its classic cream, so you can still try the snack even if you don’t like peanut butter (or have allergies).

