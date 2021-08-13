Top things to do in Greater Cincinnati this weekend: Aug. 13-15

The weekend is here and it is time for good music, seafood and cheer.

Market at Night!: 6-10 p.m. Friday. Kenton County Durr Branch Library, 1992 Walton-Nicholson Rd., Independence. Free. Join members of the Durr Library staff for this after-hours fest featuring local artists, crafts, a farmers' market, food trucks and live music. For more information visit the Facebook event page.

Great Inland Seafood Festival: 5-11 p.m. Friday; noon-11 p.m. Saturday; noon-9 p.m. Sunday. Newport on the Levee, One Levee Way, Newport. Free. Stop by and enjoy your favorite seafood from fresh whole Maine lobsters to cocktail shrimp, alligator, shark, seafood mac 'n cheese, drinks, live music and more. www.cincinnatifestivalsandevents.com

2021 Union Centre Food Truck Rally: 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday. West Chester Clock Tower & Square, 9285 Centre Pointe Drive, West Chester Township. Free. The 8th annual Union Center Food Truck Rally is an all-day event with 35 food trucks, live music, drinks and a great time with neighbors and friends. This year's beneficiary is the Cincinnati Children's StarShine Hospice. For more information visit the event Facebook page.

Old Crow Medicine Show with Molly Tuttle: 8 p.m. Friday. PNC Pavilion, 6295 Kellogg Ave., Anderson Township. $24-$68.50. Grammy-Award-winning folk band Old Crow Medicine Show makes their return to Cincinnati this Friday. Guitar picking prodigy Molly Tuttle will join as a special guest. A parking charge will be included in the final purchase price. For more information visit the event Facebook page.

Lando's All White & Wine Affair: 7 p.m.-midnight Saturday. TQL Stadium, 1501 Central Pkwy., West End. Lando's All White & Wine Affair is the perfect mix and atmosphere for the 35 and up audiences dressed in all-white attire. The soundtrack will be provided by Dj Stank and hosted by Old School Lando a promoter from Cincinnati. For more information visit the Facebook event page.

Black Art Speaks & ROMAC Block Party: 3-11:30 p.m. Saturday. Free. Join artists and performers for plenty of entertainment and family fun at this free community block party in front of City Hall. There will be a live DJ, free food and drinks, the Equity Bus, art displays, giveaways and the opportunity to meet the artists who painted the BLM Mural. For more information visit the event Facebook page.

Lawn Concert: Doc Didymus: 6-9 p.m. Saturday. Ziegler Park, 1322 Sycamore Street, Pendleton. Free. Join the folks at Ziegler Park for a lawn concert featuring Doc Didymus, a part of our Park After Dark series. Ziegler Park's concessions will be selling beer and hard seltzer. For more information visit the event Facebook page.

Classical Roots: 20th Anniversary Concert: 4 p.m. Sunday. Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine. $14. On Sunday Classical Roots celebrates its 20th anniversary by going back to its own roots with Cincinnati Pops Conductor John Morris Russell conducting this special concert at Music Hall. Classic Roots is a lasting collaboration among the CSO and several prominent African-American church partners that produced concerts to celebrate and amplify the many contributions of Black composers, artists and musicians to the American musical landscape. For more information visit the event Facebook page.

The Play It Forward Summer Music Festival: 2-6:30 p.m. Sunday. Big Ash Brewing, 5230 Beechmont Ave., Mount Washington. $10-$200. This event is a benefit for Play It Forward, a non-profit organization founded to assist local musicians affected by the pandemic and other issues. The Almond Butter Ban, Cincinnati’s premier tribute to the Allman Brothers Band, will perform. For more information visit the event Facebook page.