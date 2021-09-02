Top 9 things to do in Greater Cincinnati this weekend: Sept. 3-6

Let Summer unofficially end and Fall unofficially begin!

This weekend's things to do includes the traditional WEBN fireworks display along with the opening weekend of Halloween-inspired Terror Town and the ye olde Ohio Renaissance Festival.

TERROR TOWN: 7 p.m.- 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday. Terror Town, 1449 Greenbrush Cob Rd., Williamsburg, Ohio. $25-$35. More than a haunted house, Terror Town boasts a frighteningly authentic haunted festival. This award-winning haunted attraction features an immersive experience that includes a 19th-century town, haunted trail and horror movie-quality costumes and scenery. In addition to the haunted trail, visitors may enjoy food, drinks (alcohol and non), retail vendors, live music and performances, an outdoor theater and interactive horror games. For more information visit www.allhallowsevellc.com.

NOWHERE ELSE FESTIVAL: 4 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Nowhere Else Farm, 190 Townsend Rd., Martinsville, Ohio. $50-$500. A world-class boutique music and arts festival that feels like an extended musical family reunion in a beautiful green space on a small farm in Ohio. With performances, workshops & readings, and a special VIP farm-to-table dining experience. For more information visit www.nowhereelsefestival.com.

AFRICAN FESTIVAL: 1-7 p.m. Saturday. Burnet Woods Bandstand, 3298 Clifton Ave., Clifton. $60 - $1,500. African Festival Cincinnati (AfriFest Cincy) is an annual festival that celebrates African cultures in the local community, builds cultural awareness and connects people to local resources. This family-friendly gathering celebrates Africa through cultural awareness, enhancing the community’s knowledge of the African cultures represented locally and connecting individuals to resources in the community. For more information visit the event Facebook page.

MESHELL NDEGEOCELLO: 6:30-11 p.m. Saturday. Memorial Hall, 1225 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine. $35-$50. Meshell Ndegeocello is a 10-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter, rapper and bassist. She will bring her unique blend of soul, jazz, rock, R&B, funk and reggae to Memorial Hall’s intimate stage. For more information visit www.memorialhallotr.com.

POPS LABOR DAY CONCERT: 7:30 p.m. Saturday. City of Forest Park, 1201 W. Kemper Rd., Forest Park. The longstanding tradition of filling communities with music continues with a free performance at Central Park in Forest Park. John Morris Russell and the Cincinnati Pops Orchestra salute the unofficial end of summer in a program of Pops favorites. For more information visit the event Facebook page.

LUNKEN AIRPORT DAYS: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Lunken Airport, 262 Wilmer Ave. Linwood. Airport Open House featuring dozens of aircraft on display rides available in historic military aircraft, helicopter rides, classic car displays, military vehicles on display, educational exhibits, food vendors, and a patriotic flag ceremony at noon each day. For more information visit warbirds.clubexpress.com.

OHIO RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL: 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Ohio Renaissance Festival, 10542 E. Ohio 73, Harveysburg, Ohio. $7.50-$19. Cheer your favorite knight to victory as he competes for the queen’s honor in the thrilling full-armored joust. The lanes are bustling with storytellers, strolling musicians, singers, dancers and villagers welcoming you to a festive day of living history. For more information visit www.renfestival.com.

RIVERFEST: Noon-10 p.m. Sunday. Sawyer Point and Yeatman's Cove, Downtown. Free. Riverfest returns with a day full of live music and fun that culminates with the Western & Southern/WEBN Fireworks at 9 p.m. For more information visit webn.iheart.com.

ART ON VINE: Noon-6 p.m. Sunday. Fountain Square, 500 Vine St., Downtown. Free. Eighty local artists and makers will showcase and sell fine arts and handmade goods in Fountain Square this weekend. There also be a full bar and Reds fans can sit back and watch the game on the big screen. For more information visit the event Facebook page.