Top 9 things to do in Greater Cincinnati this weekend: Sept. 10-12

Prost! We've made it to the weekend.

Enjoying Oktoberfest in Covington, Billy Joel at Great American Ball Park and having fun at HorrorHound are just some of the things to do on your days off.

COVINGTON OKTOBERFEST: 5-11 P.M. Friday; 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday. Goebel Park, 501 Philadelphia St., Covington. A time-honored celebration returns this weekend to MainStrasse Village in Covington. One again this year the festival raises a stein to German culture with live music from local artists, local food, beer and art. For more information visit the event Facebook page.

HORRORHOUND WEEKEND: 4 p.m.-2 a.m. Friday; 11-2 a.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Sharonville Convention Center, 11355 Chester Rd., Sharonville. $30-$40. Do you love all things that go bump in the night? Then Horrohound Weekend is for you. Rub elbows with some of your favorite horror movie celebs, buy merch, dress up and more all weekend long. For more information visit www.horrorhoundweekend.com.

ASLEEP AT THE WHEEL: 8 p.m. Friday. Memorial Hall, 1225 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine. $30-$46. Still “Comin’ Right At Ya!” Celebrate 50 years of Asleep at the Wheel this weekend. For more information visit the event Facebook page.

BILLY JOEL: 8-10 p.m. Friday. Great American Ball Park, 100 Joe Nuxhall Way, Downtown. $62-$835. The famed singer and Piano Man will perform in front of thousands at Great American Ball Park. As of Wednesday morning, tickes for the concert were still available. For more information visit the event Facebook page.

10TH ANNUAL NKY MUSIC FESTIVAL: 12:30 p.m.-8 p.m. Saturday. Devou Park Bandshell, One Bandshell Blvd., Covington. Free. Come enjoy a day of free local music in Devou Park. The fest will feature performances by Johnny Fink & the Intrusions, Highly Likely, Shifted Fate and more. For more information visit the event Facebook page.

BUDDY WALK 2021: 9 a.m. Saturday. Sawyer Point Park, 705 E. Pete Rose Way, Downtown. Join friends and family for this fun one mile walk down by the Ohio River this weekend. For more information visit www.dsagc.com.

PATRIOTIC PUP PARADE: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday. Corner of West and Wooster, Mariemont. Free. Join the Mariemont community for a ceremony to honor the 20th Anniversary of 9/11 followed by a patriotic-costumed dog parade and local festival. For more information visit the event Facebook page.

THE CITY FLEA: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Washington Park, 1230 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine. Free. Enjoy dozens of local artists, creatives and vendors in one place this weekend. There will be food, live music and drink too. For more information visit the event Facebook page.

REBEL METTLE BREWERY ANNIVERSARY: 11 a.m.-midnight Saturday; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday. Rebel Mettle Brewery, 412 Central Ave., Downtown. Free. Help the good folks at Rebel Mettle celebrate their first full year in business this weekend. There will be new beer and great music to keep the party going strong. For more information visit the event Facebook page.