Top 9 things to do in Greater Cincinnati this weekend: July 9-11

What could be better than a short work week and a summer weekend packed with plenty to do?

Not much.

OVER THE RHINE INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL: Multiple times and locations. The Over-The-Rhine International Film Festival is back. And as people emerge from the pandemic, the festival adopted the name "A New Lens on Life." This year's films bring together stories from different viewpoints to celebrate diversity. The festival wants to show how movies and media reflect and value all people. For a full rundown of films being shown, showtimes and ticket prices visit otrfilmfest.org.

BACON, BOURBON AND BREW FESTIVAL: 5-11 p.m. Friday; noon-11 p.m. Saturday; noon-9 p.m. Sunday. Festival Park, Riverboat Row, Newport. Free. Bacon, Bourbon, and Brew is a festival is dedicated to the area’s rich history and connections to the brewing and pork industries as well as its long ties to bourbon. And that sounds pretty delicious to us. For more information visit the event Facebook page.

CHILDREN'S MUSEUM REOPENING: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday-Monday. Cincinnati Museum Center, 1301 Western Ave., Queensgate. $14.50 adults; $10.50 children. It's time once again to let your children romp, discover and play in the Cincinnati Museum Center's Children Museum. The museum is reopening after more than a year of being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There are rules in place for the safety of all guests, including those children over two years old wearing masks while in the museum. For more information visit www.cincymuseum.org.

CABIN FEVER LASER SHOW: 9 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 9 p.m. Sunday. Coney Island Amusement Park, 6201 Kellogg Ave., Anderson Township. $29 per carload. The Cabin Fever Laser Shows include musical hits from current pop to classic rock choreographed with cutting-edge effects, high-powered lasers and dual large-screen laser projection. For more information visit the event Facebook page.

ST. PIUS SUMMER FESTIVAL: 6 p.m.-midnight Friday and Saturday; 4-10 p.m. Sunday. St. Piux X Elementary School, 348 Dudley Rd., Edgewood. Free. Deemed one of the best summer festivals in Northern Kentucky, the St. Pius X Summer Festival returns this weekend to Edgewood. There will be games, rides, music, food, beverages and, of course, fun. For more information visit the event Facebook page.

IHM SUMMER FEST: 6 p.m.-midnight Friday; 5 p.m.-midnight Saturday; 4-10 p.m. Sunday. Immaculate Heart of Mary, 5876 Veterans Way, Burlington. St. Pius isn't the only parish hosting its summer festival this weekend. IHM's festival returns after a hiatus last year with games, foods, rids and music too. For more information visit the event Facebook page.

CITY FLEA: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Washington Park, 1230 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine. Free. The monthly summer flea market returns to Washington Park this Saturday with more than 150 vendors, food, drink and tunes. Find that unique gift for yourself or a family member during this one-day event. For more information visit the event Facebook page.

THE O.F.F. MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Summit Park, 4335 Glendale Milford Rd., Blue Ash. If Washington Park is a bit of a drive from where you live this weekend, perhaps Blue Ash is a bit closer? If so, you'll want to check out the O.F.F. Market hosted in Summit Park. Multiple small, local businesses will offer baked goods, brewers, fresh produce and more. For more information visit the event Facebook page.

FITTON ON THE HILL: BUTLER PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA POPS CONCERT: 2-3:45 p.m. Sunday. Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Rd., Hamilton. $27 Fitton members; $33 non-members. The Butler Philharmonic presents an afternoon of favorite film scores, Viennese waltzes and a selection of traditional American songs and patriotic music. The concert will feature a 50 piece orchestra, choir and vocal soloist Jonathan Tucker. For more information visit the event Facebook page.

