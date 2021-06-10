Things to do in Greater Cincinnati this weekend: June 11-13

Warm weather and a return to normalcy can only mean one thing . . . there's plenty to do this weekend in Greater Cincinnati.

CINCINNATI FRINGE FESTIVAL: now-June 19. Various venues and online. The annual festival showcasing eclectic and slightly eccentric theatrical performances will showcase 21 video-on-demand performances, 10 live-streaming shows and six shows on outdoor stages this year. Information on individual performances, and ticket prices, can be found at cincyfringe.com.

FITTON ON THE HILL: 7-9 p.m. Friday. Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park and Museum, 1763 Hamilton-Cleves Rd., Hamilton, Ohio. $27 Fitton members; $33 non-members. The seasonal Fitton on the Hill will kick off its 2021 calendar of events with a live performance by The Just Strange Brothers. The band will perform its "Yacht Rock Show!" The concert will cover a series of classic 1970's and early 1980's hits from bans such as Kenny Loggins, Toto and The Doobie Brothers. For more information visit www.fittoncenter.org.

COURT STREET PLAZA REOPENING: 4 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Court Street between Vine and Walnut streets, Downtown. Free. 3CDC and the city of Cincinnati have planned a full weekend of fun to celebrate the re-opening of the newly revitalized Court Street Plaza. Artist Gee Horton will unveil a new mural on the plaza at 4 p.m. Friday. Saturday's festivities will begin with an official ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. followed by 20 vendors selling their wares on the block and live music until 8 p.m. The fun continues with a classic car show on Sunday. For more information visit email.cinchmail.com.

CHARM ON THE FARM: 4-8 p.m. Friday; early admission 9 a.m.-noon Saturday; general admission 1-4 p.m. Saturday; general admission 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. Charm on the Farm, 4953 Bunnell Hill Rd., Lebanon. $18-$6. Charm on the Farm returns for its fifth summer with food, craft vendors and more this weekend. Tickets for Charm on the Farm can be purchased online. It will then continue the weekends of Aug. 20-22 and Oct. 15-17. For more information visit www.charmatthefarm.com.

SECOND SATURDAY FLEA MARKET: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Laurel Bend, 86 Oldham Drive, Falmouth, KY. Free. Trade, swap, sell and buy during this weekend's Second Saturday Flea Market in Falmouth. The outdoor flea market continues the second Saturday every month through December. For more information visit laurelbend.org.

THE O.F.F. MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Summit Park, 4335 Glendale-Milford Rd., Blue Ash. Free. The O.F.F. Market is a monthly marketplace that brings together small businesses, artisans, brewers, bakers, farmers and the like to provide a unique shopping experience that supports strong community connections and strives to grow a hearty local economy. This is the inaugural season for the market in its new location of Summit Park. For more information visit www.theoffmarket.org.

CONCOURS D'ELEGANCE: Noon-9 p.m., Saturday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Ault Park, 5090 Observatory Ave., Mount Lookout. Event prices vary. More than 200 classic, muscle and other cars will fill Ault Park this Sunday. A cruise-in and late evening dinner will kick off the 43rd annual event on Saturday. For more information visit ohioconcours.com.

HYDE PARK FARMERS' MARKET: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday. Hyde Park Square, 2700 Erie Ave., Hyde Park. Free. Each Sunday throughout the summer the Hyde Park Farmers' Market features unique produce from area farmers. While at the market, people are also welcome to shop at stores located along Hyde Park Square. For more information visit www.hydeparkfarmersmarket.com.