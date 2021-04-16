Red Door Project to show local artists in bloom at Cincinnati Zoo

CINCINNATI — Seven years ago Barbara Hauser launched the Red Door Project as a pop-up art gallery event in Over-the-Rhine.

Hauser would host the Red Door Project in an empty retail space as a way to showcase the neighborhood's potential.

"It sort of evolved," Hauser said of the project as it matured. "We started to see new theaters open . . . the Shakespeare Theater, the Ensemble Theater. And so we started moving to their lobbies."

Next Thursday, which is Earth Day, the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden will host the Red Door Project's latest installment and most recent evolution as an organization.

The event will be the second Red Door Project since Hauser partnered with the Art Academy of Cincinnati last year.

"The theme is actually 'Lions, Tigers and Sustainability, oh my,'" Hauser said.

The Red Door Project powered by the Art Academy of Cincinnati held its first outdoor gallery at the Cincinnati Art Museum's new art climb at Eden Park Drive last year.

Hauser said the mission benind the Red Door Project though has not changed.

"The whole reason it's called the Red Door Project is because the door is open for anyone," Hauser said. "Everyone is an artist and they have the ability to participate."

Joe Girondola, president of the Art Academy of Cincinnati, said more than 30 submitted pieces of art will e on display near the Cincinnati Zoo's Vine Street entrance.

There will also be a silent auction for artwork on display from 6-8 p.m. Thursday.

"Many of the artists are submitting their artwork for the first time to exhibit out in public," Girondola said. "To see the smiles on their faces. To see individuals purchase their work and to see part of that proceeds go to scholarships for students at the Art Academy of Cincinnati is so important for our community."

Dave Jenike, chief operating officer for the Cincinnati Zoo said he expects the Red Door Project to be a joyous event celebrating Earth Day.

"Can you think of a better way to celebrate Earth Day than to bring together the wonder of the natural world, the beauty of the flowers and the animals here at the zoo along with the artists and their interpretation of those of that natural beauty?" Jenike said.

For more information about the Red Door Project visit the Facebook event page.