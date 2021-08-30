Oktoberfest Zinzinnati adds fourth day, announces schedule of events

CINCINNATI — If absence makes the heart grow fonder, then the upcoming Oktoberfest Zinzinnati is sure to be on most people's calendars.

The organizers of the annual event that COVID-19 canceled last year announced the schedule for festivities. Those festivities will include an extra day of fun that starts at noon on Thursday, Sept. 16, with the annual Running of the Weiners.

The race that features 100 dachshunds running on Freedom Way at the Banks traditionally takes place on Friday. Later the same day, Oktoberfest Zinzinnati will run from 5 p.m.-midnight on Second and Third streets, Downtown and continue through Sunday.

Other featured events taking place throughout the extended Oktoberfest weekend include the Gemütlichkeit Games (G-Games) at noon Friday, Sep. 17 on the Main Stage at Second and Elm streets; the all-new Frocktoberfest/Socktoberfest Pageant that allows guest to show off their best dirndl or lederhosen at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17 on the Main stage; Oktoberfest Zinzinnati opening ceremonies at noon on Saturday, Sept. 18; the World's Largest Chicken Dance at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18; Samuel Adams Stein Hoist Championship at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19; and the World Brat Eating Championship featuring Joey Chestnut at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19.

For more information about this year's Oktoberfest Zinzinnati visit www.oktoberfestzinzinnati.com.