New estate sale business comes to NKY during the pandemic

A couple in Northern Kentucky understand moving can be stressful, and that is why they started a Blue Moon Estate Sales franchise to make moving more inviting.

During the pandemic, when everything else seemed to stop, Sheila and Darryl Bashford saw people were still moving.

"Even during pandemic or a recession, people are still retiring and moving into assisted-living facilities," Darryl said. "They can't take everything with them. They have to find a solution of selling everything they own."

So the Bashfords opened a Northern Kentucky Blue Moon Estate Sales franchise in November to make the whole process of moving more inviting. They help sellers unload decades of things in a safe and socially distanced way to help make moving easier.

"We do all the work. We do all the pricing," Sheila said. "It looks like you're going into different departments when you're shopping."

Helping people deal with the stress of moving is nice, but the Bashfords also said families often come shopping together and create new memories with some of the old materials they buy. Recently, a little boy went shopping with his grandfather with the allowance he saved up and bought a train set.

"The grandfather's like, 'You know, son, this item is worth more and will add to your collection,' and the boy purchased it," Sheila said. "You can tell the grandfather and grandson were so proud to share that interest."