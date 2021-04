CINCINNATI — Recording artist Machine Gun Kelly will perform on the new Icon Festival stage this September.

The stage is located near Paul Brown Stadium and Smale Riverfront Park.

Machine Gun Kelly will perform Wednesday, Sept. 22 with special guests jxdn and KennyHoopla.

Tickets for the performance go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster.com and ICONMusicCenter.com.