Cincinnati Works reopens its doors for in-person services

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Works has reopened its doors after going virtual during the pandemic.

At the start of the pandemic, Cincinnati Works was really impacted by the digital divide. They offered virtual services but their clients often don't have the necessary technology, so it became another obstacle to getting that help.

Now that they're open, they want people to come in for job training, financial planning, networking, learning to write a resume, practice interviews and more. The goal is to connect you with resources that are available to help your family.

Calista Hargrove, VP of workforce development at Cincinnati Works, said they're ready to help job seekers navigate the pandemic pivot.

"What they really need to do is sit down with one of our career counselors and look at what have I done, what am I interested in, what kind of credentials do I have and how do those play into another industry,” Hargrove said. “Certainly, if you have any dining, fast food or restaurant experience there is lots of transferability into a lot of the industries because the base knowledge you have, you can use anywhere. It's just learning how to talk about that and learning how to identify your next opportunity."

Hargrove said there's sort of a misconception about who Cincinnati works helps. Yes, they work with people with criminal records, people who have never worked, but they also work with anyone who wants to explore a new career opportunity.

All of the services provided by Cincinnati Works are completely free.