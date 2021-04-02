Celebrate Easter with these brunches and other events

While options may be limited, there are still ways to celebrate Easter with family and friends.

Montgomery Kiwanis Easter Egg Hunt: 9:45-10:30 a.m. Saturday. Montgomery Park, 10105 Montgomery Rd., Montgomery. Free. Easter egg hunt for children ages 1 to 9. One hundred of the 600 eggs will contain a certificate good for a stuffed bunny at the shelter. There will be a drawing for the big Easter bunny. A live Easter bunny will greet the children. Please arrive before 10 a.m. because all the eggs will be picked up quickly when the hunt starts at 10 a.m. For more information visit cincinnatiusa.com.

Coppin’s at Hotel Covington Hosts Easter Brunch: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Coppin’s Restaurant & Bar at Hotel Covington, 638 Madison Ave, Covington. Coppin's at Hotel Covington will offer Easter Brunch on Sunday. Special menu items for brunch including Easter Ham and the Easter Bunny will be onsite to celebrate the occasion. Coppin’s will also hold two Easter egg hunts for kids at 10 a.m. and again at 1 p.m. Reservations for Easter Brunch are requested. For more information visit hotelcovington.com.

Easter Brunch at the Wodka Bar: Noon-2 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-noon Sunday. Wodka Bar, 1200 Main St., Over-the-Rhine. $80-$150. Wodka Bar will accept reservations and take-out orders for at-home Easter Brunch through Friday. For more information visit www.wodkabarotr.com.

Easter at Home With Khora: 2-6 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. Khora, 37 W. 7th St., Downtown. $65. The restaurant is offering a carry-out menu featuring deviled eggs, bourbon-glazed ham, beef tenderloin and more. The take-home dinner feeds two people and can be reserved by calling the restaurant. Orders must be placed by Friday for pick-up on Saturday or Easter Sunday. For more information visit www.khorarestaurant.com.