Cincy Soul food festival to return at new venue this July

CINCINNATI — When Cincy Soul returns this year, it will be at a new location.

Event organizer Julian Rodgers announced on Instagram that the annual festival that showcases local Black eateries and small businesses would occur at Sawyer Point and Yeatman's Cove, July 24-25.

Rodgers first held the event on Fifth Street in front of Fountain Square in 2016. It coincided each year with the Cincinnati Music Festival held inside Paul Brown Stadium.

Last year both Cincy Soul and the Cincinnati Music Festival were canceled.

The music festival's organizers again canceled this year's event, which typically draws more than 80,000 people to Downtown.

Rodgers did not indicate how many vendors he anticipated would participate in this year's relocated venue in his social media post. In 2019 more than 40 local vendors took part in the festival.

The 2019 festival also had a lineup of live music performed on the Fountain Square stage each day of the event.