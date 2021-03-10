Add some color to your world at this new business in Blue Ash

BLUE ASH, Ohio — The past year has been pretty drab, but a new business in Blue Ash is hoping to make things fun and colorful.

Kaleidoscope Colors and Co. is a do-it-yourself tie-dye studio that opened in February. Customers can tie-dye shirts, masks, towels and more, and instructors there can help you get the color combinations you want.

"One of my main reasons for opening was for children to get out and do something different," owner Ashley Phillips said. "This is a space that is very fun and colorful and kids can come in and make something. It's okay if you make a mess. That's why you're here. It's okay to, you know, just be yourself and have fun."

Even if you don't want to tie-dye something yourself, Phillips said she can do a custom tie-dye job for you.

The shop follows all COVID-19 protocols, requiring customers to wear masks inside as well as social distancing. To make a reservation or to learn more about the business,