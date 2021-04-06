Watch
16-Bit Bar + Arcade combining locations with Pins Mechanical Co. in Over-the-Rhine

Posted at 4:43 PM, Apr 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-06 17:08:56-04

CINCINNATI — After more than six years at 1331 Walnut St. in Over-the-Rhine, 16-Bit Arcade + Bar is moving on.

Luckily for fans of alcohol and classic arcade games, the Columbus-based bar franchise isn't leaving the neighborhood, relocating just a few blocks southeast.

The owners of 16-Bit announced Tuesday in a Facebook post that the barcade is consolidating locations on April 14 with its sister-bar concept, Pins Mechanical Co. at 1124 Main St..

"THE TIME HAS COME TO BRING THE FAMILY TOGETHER UNDER ONE ROOFTOP PATIO!!!" the post exclaims in all-caps.

In a final farewell to 16-Bit's original location, its parent company is hosting a final night of fun with discount drinks and merchandise on Sunday, April 11.

