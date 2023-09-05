Officials investigating death of man trying to run into traffic

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) is conducting a death investigation after the Tampa Police Department (TPD) responded to a call from a man who reported that his brother was hallucinating and trying to run into traffic.

According to officials, the incident occurred on Friday evening. When the officers arrived and met with the caller, TPD said they located the subject pacing back and forth in and across the roadway.

The subject did not respond to any requests from officers or family members.

Officials say as TPD and family worked to calm the subject and aid the caller, who was attempting to help his brother, the subject ran around and away from family members and police officers.

The subject was eventually restrained in a grassy area in the median by TPD and placed in handcuffs.

Although the subject was conscious and breathing, he remained nonverbal.

The subject was transported to a nearby hospital.

TPD said the caller had advised the responding medical that the subject had rolled and smoked marijuana prior and had a history of bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

According to officials, while the ambulance was en route to the hospital, the subject began vomiting and went into cardiac arrest.

The subject was pronounced deceased upon arrival, police said.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of this young man," said Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw. "Mental health crises and substance abuse can be incredibly difficult for all involved, and we are committed to doing everything we can to support those in need."

This story was originally published by Stephanie Cardenas at Scripps News Tampa.

