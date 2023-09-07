Officer investigated after intimate video with woman goes viral

A Maryland police officer is under investigation after a video surfaced of him hugging and appearing to kiss a woman before leading her to the back seat of his cruiser.

The 47-second video was posted on social media on Monday and has since accumulated more than 2 million views. It was reportedly taken at a park on Labor Day.

The Prince George's County Police Department announced on Tuesday that it was aware of the video and opened an investigation.

"The officer has been identified," the police department said on X, formerly known as Twitter. "His police powers are now suspended as the investigation continues."

The person who recorded the interaction told WRC-TV that he was surprised by what he witnessed.

SEE MORE: Michigan police officer arrived to crime scene 'intoxicated,' vomiting

“We couldn't believe what we were seeing, and what really made us go, 'Wow, this is crazy,' is when the car started rocking a little bit to the left and right," Nelson Ochoa said. "That’s when we were, like, 'This is crazy, in broad daylight with kids around.'"

Ochoa added that the officer and the woman eventually went their separate ways after about 30 minutes.

The police department has not revealed the name of the officer. Scripps News has reached out to the Prince George's County Police Department for more information about the officer and the investigation but has not heard back.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com