Jane Goodall, known for study of chimps, dies at 91

Known for her love of chimpanzees, Jane Goodall died on Wednesday at age 91 of natural causes, the Jane Goodall Institute announced on its Instagram page. She was in California ahead of a planned speaking engagement in Los Angeles, according to her institute.

"Dr. Goodall’s discoveries as an ethologist revolutionized science, and she was a tireless advocate for the protection and restoration of our natural world," the Jane Goodall Institute said.

Goodall's studies of wild chimps began in 1960 when she visited the shores of Tanzania with her mother, Vanne.

Breaking story will be updated.