Grammy-winning songwriter Brett James, who co-wrote 'Jesus, Take the Wheel,' dies in plane crash

The music community is mourning the loss of Brett James, a celebrated songwriter and Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee, after he died in a small-engine airplane crash. He was 57.

The Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame announced James' death, confirming he was killed in the aircraft accident.

Authorities have released limited details about the crash, which occurred in a wooded area of southwestern North Carolina. According to the Federal Aviation Administration and the North Carolina Highway Safety Patrol, three people were on board at the time and there were no survivors.

James was renowned for penning some of country music's biggest hits, including Carrie Underwood's "Jesus Take the Wheel" and Kenny Chesney's "When the Sun Goes Down." His songwriting prowess earned him recognition as one of Nashville's most talented writers.

"Jesus Take the Wheel" became a defining moment in Underwood's career, earning multiple Grammy nominations and becoming a crossover hit that resonated with audiences beyond country music. The song's success helped establish James as a premier songwriter in the industry.

James said in previous interviews that his goal was always to write songs that connected with people on an emotional level.

The songwriter's career spanned decades, during which he crafted numerous chart-topping hits for various artists. His induction into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame recognized his significant contributions to American music.

James' death represents a significant loss for the songwriting community, where he was respected for his ability to craft memorable melodies and meaningful lyrics that touched millions of listeners.

The Nashville Songwriters Association International issued the following statement from board president, Lee Thomas Miller :

"Today we mourn the tragic loss of a Music Row giant. Brett James has been a consistent powerhouse songwriter, publisher, and producer for over 30 years. He achieved heights that few songwriters in our town have ever seen. He was a star himself in every way a star can be defined, racking up dozens of hits for the who's who of music. He represented the Nashville songwriting community all over the world, performing his hits as well as educating fans and lawmakers about the threats to intellectual property. He was a longtime board member and officer for the Nashville Songwriters Association International (NSAI), serving in any role he was asked. NSAI and country music are better because of Brett. He will be missed more than I can even begin to say.”

A native of Oklahoma City, James left medical school to pursue a musical career in Nashville, according his biography on the Hall of Fame's site.

His first No. 1 hit was “Who I Am” in 2001, by Jessica Andrews.

James had more than 500 of his songs recorded, for albums with combined sales of more than 110 million copies, according to his Grand Ole Opry biography online.

Other artists who sang his songs include Faith Hill, Kelly Clarkson, Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Nick Jonas and Meghan Trainor.

Additional hits include “Cowboy Casanova” by Underwood, “Out Last Night” by Chesney, and “Summer Nights” by Rascal Flatts.

“Heartbroken to hear of the loss of my friend Brett James tonight,” country singer Jason Aldean posted on X. “I had nothing but love and respect for that guy and he helped change my life. Honored to have met him and worked with him.”

James recorded his own album in 2020.

“At my stage in life, I’m not going to write about driving around in pickup trucks, chasing girls,” he was quoted as saying on the Opry site. “It needed to feel more classic, lyrically. They all wound up being love songs, but hopefully love songs with a twist, that haven’t all been written before.”

