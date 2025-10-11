Famed actress Diane Keaton dead at age 79

Diane Keaton, whose career spanned over five decades and included leading roles in dozens of features, died at the age of 79, People Magazine reported, citing a family spokesperson. Details surrounding her death were not released, as People said the family asked for privacy.

Keaton won a Best Actress Academy Award in 1977 for her role in "Annie Hall." Her role as the titular character also earned her a BAFTA and Golden Globe awards. She also earned an Oscar nomination for her 1981 appearance in "Reds" alongside Warren Beatty.

Keaton garnered an Oscar nomination in 1996 for playing Bessie in "Marvin's Room."

ICYMI | Jane Goodall, known for her study of primates, dies at 91

She also had leading roles in "The Godfather" films. She also showed off her comedic chops in such films as "Father of the Bride," "The First Wives Club," and "Something's Gotta Give," the latter of which earned her an Academy Award nomination.

She continued appearing in films well into her 70s. She starred more recently in films such as "Book Club" and "Poms." She also appeared in Justin Bieber's 2021 music video "Ghost."

Before getting into film, Keaton starred on Broadway, making her stage debut in the original "Hair" production.

Outside of acting, she directed "Unstrung Heroes" and authored several best-selling memoirs, including "Then Again" and "Let's Just Say it Wasn't Pretty."

Actor Ben Stiller, who once called Keaton his favorite actress, reacted to the news on X.

"Diane Keaton. One of the greatest film actors ever. An icon of style, humor and comedy. Brilliant. What a person," he said.