NKY man sentenced to life in prison for child molesting, child pornography, child abuse

COVINGTON, Ky. — A Northern Kentucky man was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison for more than 80 offenses including child molesting, child pornography, child abuse and torturing a cat, Kenton County Commonwealth's Attorney Rob Sanders said in a press release.

In March 2023, 39-year-old Christopher Michael Whittaker admitted to physically and sexually abusing his girlfriend's children, prosecutors said.

Edgewood police first started investigating Whittaker after someone living in his home found images and videos of child sexual abuse on Whittaker's computer, prosecutors said. According to investigators, a search of that computer revealed hundreds of images and videos depicting physical and sexual abuse of multiple children. Prosecutors said the children were known to Whittaker and that he appeared in many of the videos. Prosecutors also said a pet cat was tortured in at least one of the videos.

He pleaded guilty to the following charges:



3 counts of complicity to criminal abuse

4 counts of complicity to promoting a sexual performance by a minor

1 count of complicity to sexual abuse first degree

10 counts of first degree sodomy of a child under the age of 12

2 counts of second degree sodomy of a child under the age of 14

1 count of third degree sodomy of a child under the age of 16

3 counts of second degree rape of a child under the age of 14

1 count of third degree rape of a child under 16

12 counts of first degree sexual abuse of a child under 12

6 counts of first degree sexual abuse

33 counts of promoting a sexual performance by a minor (child under the age of 16)

8 counts of torture of a dog or cat

"We told everyone we'd bury Christopher Whittaker under the prison since the case began, and this is as deep as Kentucky law allows us to dig," said Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Emily Arnzen.

"I'm limited in what I can say about this defendant because he still has similar charges pending in Grant County, Kentucky, but no matter what happens there, the world is a better place with Christopher Whittaker behind bars."