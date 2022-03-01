Watch
NewsWorld

Actions

Russia pummels Ukraine's No. 2 city and convoy nears Kyiv

Russian continues attacks as world responds
APTOPIX Russia Ukraine War
AP
This handout photo released by Ukrainian Emergency Service shows a view of the damaged City Hall building in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Russian shelling pounded civilian targets in Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, Tuesday and a 40-mile convoy of tanks and other vehicles threatened the capital — tactics Ukraine’s embattled president said were designed to force him into concessions in Europe’s largest ground war in generations. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)
APTOPIX Russia Ukraine War
Posted at 8:35 AM, Mar 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-01 08:36:22-05

KYIV, Ukraine — Russian strikes pounded the central square in Ukraine’s second-largest city and other civilian targets, and a 40-mile convoy of tanks and other vehicles threatened the capital.

Ukraine’s embattled president accused Moscow on Tuesday of resorting to terror tactics to press Europe’s largest ground war in generations. With the Kremlin increasingly isolated by tough economic sanctions that have tanked the ruble currency, Russian troops advanced on Ukraine’s two biggest cities.

In strategic Kharkiv, explosions tore through the region’s Soviet-era administrative building and residential areas on Day 6 of an invasion that has shaken the 21st century world order.

Related News
Cincinnati residents march in support of Ukraine
Ukrainian soldiers who defended Snake Island are alive

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.