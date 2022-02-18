Putin to oversee Russian nuclear drills with tensions in Ukraine on the rise

KYIV, Ukraine — Russia says it will hold massive drills of its nuclear forces amid soaring East-West tensions.

The announcement Friday came after the U.S. issued some of its starkest, most detailed warnings yet about how a Russian invasion of Ukraine might unfold.

Some are concerned the longtime separatist conflict simmering in eastern Ukraine could provide just that cover. The area saw intensifying shelling and apparent cyberattacks this week.

According to The Associated Press, a group of international monitors tasked with keeping the peace between Ukraine and pro-Russia separatists reported more than 500 explosions in the 24 hours ending Thursday midday. There were also reports of cell networks crashing in the region.

With tensions high, the Russian military announced that President Vladimir Putin would monitor a sweeping exercise of the country's nuclear forces Saturday.

U.S. President Joe Biden sounded unusually dire a day earlier, as he warned that Washington saw no signs of a promised Russian withdrawal. Biden said Russia could look for a pretext to invade. He noted that there was a "very high" chance that Russia could invade within "several days."

Tensions rose further on Thursday when Russia expelled U.S. ambassador Bartle Gorman from the country. The State Department has promised a response.

Russia has massed 150,000-plus troops near Ukraine but has denied that it plans to invade Ukraine.

Putin has also proposed measures he says will improve security in Europe, including a promise not to extend an invitation to join NATO to Ukraine and the removal of the alliance's troops from Eastern Europe. The U.S. has said those proposals are nonstarters.

The U.S. has ordered thousands of troops toward Ukraine in recent weeks as Russia has grown more aggressive in its stance. The Pentagon says those troops were not being sent to fight but to reassure allies.