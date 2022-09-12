Man arrested after shouting at Prince Andrew during royal procession

A man was arrested after heckling Prince Andrew as he walked behind his mother's coffin during a procession in Edinburgh, Scotland, on Monday.

The man reportedly shouted, "You're a sick, old man," before someone in the crowd tackled him.

Police intervened and reportedly arrested the man for "breach of police."

Prince Andrew had fallen out of favor with some in the royal family.

In January, Buckingham Palace announced that the "Duke of York's military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to the Queen."

That followed Prince Andrew's attempt to quash a sex abuse lawsuit.

Prince Andrews settled the lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre that alleges he sexually abused her in a sex ring operated by Jeffrey Epstein.

Giuffre alleged that she was coerced into the acts with the prince by Epstein and his longtime associate, Ghislaine Maxwell.

Andrew has continuously denied the claims in the lawsuit.

Epstein — a known associate of Andrew's — died by suicide in jail in 2019 after being arrested on sexual abuse charges. He had previously served 13 months in jail in connection with a 2008 Florida conviction on prostitution charges and solicitation of a minor.

In December, Maxwell was convicted on charges of sex trafficking of a minor, transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and three counts of conspiracy for her role in Epstein's ring.