Erupting Spanish volcano turns 'more aggressive'

Daniel Roca/AP
A cloud of gases are seen as lava from a volcano enters the sea on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain on Thursday Sept. 30, 2021. The surface of Spain's La Palma island continues growing as lava from a volcano keeps flowing into the Atlantic Ocean. Authorities were on alert because changing wind direction could sweep towards the island the plumes of toxic gases emerging from the sea. Sept. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Daniel Roca)
Posted at 12:47 PM, Oct 03, 2021
An erupting volcano on a Spanish island off northwest Africa has blown open two more fissures on its cone, as authorities report “intense” activity in the area. The new fissures, about 15 meters (50 feet) apart, sent streaks of fiery red and orange lava down toward the sea, parallel to an earlier flow that reached the Atlantic Ocean earlier this week.

Officials said Friday the volcano is “much more aggressive,” almost two weeks after it erupted on the island of La Palma. Overnight, scientists recorded eight new earthquakes up to magnitude 3.5. The evacuation of more than 6,000 people since the Sept. 19 eruption helped prevent casualties.

