Canada likely to ban handgun sales, possession of assault weapons

Justin Trudeau
Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
FILE - In this March 11, 2016 file photo, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at the Canada 2020 and the Center for American Progress luncheon gathering in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
Posted at 10:19 AM, May 31, 2022
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government has introduced legislation that would put a national freeze on importing, buying or selling handguns.

Trudeau said Monday that the government will cap the market for handguns.

The government says the bill would also allow for the removal of gun licenses from people involved in acts of domestic violence or criminal harassment, such as stalking.

Most Canadians who own “military-style” assault weapons will also be required to turn in their firearms as part of a government buyback program.

The government also plans to fight gun smuggling and trafficking by increasing criminal penalties, providing more tools to investigate firearms crimes and strengthening border measures.

The legislation will likely affect tens of thousands of firearms.

Trudeau has long had plans to enact tougher gun laws.

The introduction of the new legislation comes after mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, N.Y., this month.

The legislation is expected to pass.

