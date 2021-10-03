Watch
Bomb targets mosque in Kabul, 'a number of civilians' dead

Posted at 11:06 AM, Oct 03, 2021
KABUL, Afghanistan — A Taliban spokesman says a bomb has exploded in the entrance of a mosque in the Afghan capital leaving a "number of civilians dead." The bomb Sunday targeted the Eidgah Mosque in Kabul where a memorial service was being held for the mother of Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. However, since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in mid-August, attacks by Islamic State group militants against them have increased. The rise has raised the possibility of a wider conflict between the two extremist groups.

