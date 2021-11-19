Watch
Austria to enter lockdown, make COVID-19 vaccine mandatory

Lisa Leutner/AP
People walk over through a shopping street in Vienna, Austria, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg says the country will go into a national lockdown to contain a fourth wave of coronavirus cases. Schallenberg said the lockdown will start Monday, Nov.22 and initially last for 10 days. (AP Photo/Lisa Leutner)
Posted at 10:04 AM, Nov 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-19 10:04:13-05

VIENNA — Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said on Friday the country will go into a national lockdown to contain a fourth wave of coronavirus cases.

Schallenberg said the lockdown will start on Monday and initially last for 10 days. People will be able to leave their homes only for certain specific reasons, including buying groceries, going to the doctor or exercising.

Kindergartens and schools are to remain open for those who need to go there but parents are being asked to keep their children at home if possible. Restaurants will close and cultural events will be canceled.

Starting on Feb. 1, Austria will make vaccinations mandatory.

