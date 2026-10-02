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Women Helping Women awarded $950K grant to support sexual assault survivors

Women Helping Women has been awarded $950,000 from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office to expand services for sexual assault survivors.
Women Helping Women awarded $950,000 to support sexual assault survivors
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CINCINNATI — Women Helping Women has been awarded $950,000 from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office to expand services for sexual assault survivors.

The nonprofit says the funding will support its around-the-clock services, including crisis intervention and assistance for survivors of sexual violence.

A portion of the funding will also go toward prevention education aimed at reducing sexual violence and providing communities with resources and information.

Women Helping Women provides services to survivors throughout the Greater Cincinnati region. Its 24/7 hotline is available at 513-381-5610.

Additional information about the organization and its services is available at womenhelpingwomen.org.

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