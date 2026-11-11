Woman hospitalized after stabbing in Georgetown, juvenile arrested

GEORGETOWN, Ohio. — A woman was injured in a stabbing in Georgetown late Tuesday night, and a juvenile has been arrested in connection with the incident, according to Georgetown police.

The stabbing was reported around 9:45 p.m. on South Main Street in Georgetown.

Police said the woman was flown to a hospital for treatment. Her condition has not been released.

Authorities have not said whether the woman and the juvenile suspect knew each other.

No names have been released. The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.