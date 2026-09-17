UDF fuel flash sale offers drivers 40 cents off per gallon on Thursday

CINCINNATI — UDF is giving drivers a break at the pump with a one-day fuel flash sale, cutting 40 cents off every gallon from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday.

Drivers can save 40 cents per gallon — on up to 25 gallons — at more than 170 UDF locations across Greater Cincinnati, Dayton, and Columbus.

U-Drive Plus members can save even more. Members already receive 6 cents off per gallon every day, and that discount stacks with today's sale for a total of 46 cents off per gallon.

Members also get an extra perk: they can lock in the discounted price anytime between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. and use that price through 11:59 p.m. tonight.

With gas prices putting more pressure on drivers' wallets, some are already finding ways to limit fuel expenses. Andre Goodwin, who drives for Uber and Lyft, uses fuel rewards programs and rideshare discounts to manage costs.

"Being a rideshare driver this summer, honestly, like I said, I just I have to be more selective with the rides that I choose. You know, I have to make sure that it's kind of staying up to my own standard as far as like dollars per per mile that I drive, and on top of that, making sure okay, well, if I'm taking a ride, is it taking me you know out to way way far on the east side where you know not very many people are are looking for rides, or is it staying kind of local and you know, am I going to get like back to back rides and things like that." Goodwin said.

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