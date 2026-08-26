Trump approves disaster declaration for Indiana for Whitewater River flooding

President Donald Trump approved a major disaster declaration Tuesday night for the state of Indiana to help residents affected by severe storms, flooding and tornadoes along the Whitewater River earlier this month.

The declaration make federal dollars available to affected individuals in Carroll, Dearborn, Decatur, Delaware, Fayette, Franklin, Hamilton, Hancock, Henry, Lake, LaPorte, Madison, Marion, Morgan, Porter, Pulaski, Randolph, Rush, Tipton, Union and Wayne counties in northern Indiana.

Those who suffered damage from the storms should file claims with insurance providers and then apply for assistance online here or call 1-800-621-3362 or use the FEMA app, which can be downloaded here. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, provide FEMA the number for that service.

Federal funding is also available to state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes and flooding in Delaware, Fayette, Franklin, Hamilton, Henry, Lake, LaPorte, Madison, Porter, Tipton and Wayne counties.

Darrin C. Ricketts has been named the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas. Additional designations may be made at a later date if warranted by the results of damage assessments.

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