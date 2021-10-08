Watch
Roebling Bridge to remain closed through the end of the year

Bridge had been closed for repairs
Tyson Thorp
The Roebling Suspension Bridge on a cloudy day.
Posted at 3:42 PM, Oct 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-08 15:44:36-04

COVINGTON, Ky. — The Roebling Bridge will remain closed to vehicles until at least 2022.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said there is more time needed for repairs.

The Bridge has been closed since February `15 and was initially scheduled to reopen by the end of November.

The work that still needs to be done includes replacement of expansion joints on the north side of the bridge.

A pedestrian sidewalk will remain open on the bridge.

When the bridge does reopen to vehicles in 2022, it will still have a lane closure for some remaining work through the spring, KTC said.

The bridge was previously closed in April 2019 after sandstone fragments broke from the east side of the north tower, KTC said. Netting was installed and the bridge reopened four months later.

The 154-year-old bridge carries approximately 8,100 vehicles a day, according to KTC. Drivers should use the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge or the 4th Street/Veterans Bridge to the Taylor Southgate Bridge as a detour.

