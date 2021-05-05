Riverfront Commons project nearing completion after nearly a decade under construction

COVINGTON, Ky. — The Riverfront Commons construction project in Covington is almost finished – a project that’s been more than a decade in the making.

“Reactivates the space,” Covington neighborhood services director Ken Smith said. “We're familiar with what used to be on the riverfront in Covington. Vacant for a long time.”

Nearby visitors find the site of multiple former riverboat restaurants, The Islands, The Waterfront and Covington Landing.

“This allows us to have a tremendous venue to have people back down there to have events and re-energize the area,” Smith said.

Included in the commons is a 1,350-seat amphitheater, a canoe and kayak launch area, a bike and walking path as well as upgraded overlooks and possibly a new spot for festivals.

“Several special event permits pending for things this summer that people will be excited about,” Smith said. “Those aren’t approved yet.”

Mike Prus with Prus Construction said the weather has slowed progress, but it’s almost done.

“We’re down to a couple minor cosmetic things,” he said. “We have some landscaping to do.”

While not complete, the amphitheater hosted a production of "George Remus: A New Musical."

“Pretty incredible to sit on the riverfront,” Covington commissioner Shannon Smith said. “Look down at the background. I think everyone is going to feel the same way as I feel the first time they sit down there.”