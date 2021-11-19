Montgomery Quarter Development secures first restaurant tenant

CINCINNATI — Bru Burger has signed on as the first restaurant tenant for the Montgomery Quarter Development, a mixed-use project.

The project update comes about a month after developers broke ground for apartments at the construction site on Montgomery Road.

Neyer Properties, Brandicorp, and the city of Mongomery’s development team are collaborating on the project. Casto will be contributing to the development through its housing space.

Jeff Chamot, the director of development for Neyer Properties says residents can expect to see structures for the incoming parking garage, retail and office space in future months. Last month, workers broke ground on apartments that will also be on site.

“There’s a significant park space and community space and there will be concerts and other public activities in there. We have a hotel coming in as well. So there will be weddings and activities. So we really want it to be a very exciting and vibrant space for the community.”

Bru Burger and Fifth Third Bank Wealth Management will be the first businesses there to open to the public next summer. The apartments will be finished and ready for move-in by the end of 2022.

Monique John covers gentrification for WCPO 9. She is part of our Report For America donor-supported journalism program. Read more about RFA here.

If there are stories about gentrification in the Greater Cincinnati area that you think we should cover, let us know. Send us your tips at moveupcincinnati@wcpo.com.