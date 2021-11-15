"It's like the OTR of Cincinnati, but in Hamilton" | $10M development features apartments, restaurants

HAMILTON, Ohio — More shovels of dirt are moving in Hamilton Monday as construction officially begins on the new Rossville Flats project. The $10 million mixed-use development with apartments and eateries is expected to be completed by the spring of 2023.

"We're going to have 76 residential units, primarily one bedrooms, ranging from about 600 square feet to 1,100. Rents are going to be from $900-1100," said Kelly Geerkin, residential regional manager for CMC Properties, the developer of the project.

It's located in the 300 block of Main Street in Hamilton between D and E Streets, and is just within the Rossville Historic District. The developer selected the location, in part, because of its proximity to the soon-to-open Spooky Nook sports complex.

"With the sports complex coming about two blocks up the street. This is a no-brainer for us," said Pete Montgomery who works in retail development with CMC Properties. " The demand is here for housing. The demand is here for commercial use and we're bringing some great tenants here."

Montgomery said there was space for three retail tenants and only one is available. Papi Jocho which serves Mexican hot dogs or street dogs and street tacos will open in the location. There is currently a restaurant in Covington. Also Frost Factory will open its third Tri-State location in the development. They serve frozen alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. Other locations are at Liberty Center and a lease is signed to open at the Banks.

The development fits in with the city of Hamilton's comprehensive plan to build residential density in the Main Street area that will support nearby businesses.

"The whole city has just changed. It's kind of like the OTR of Cincinnati now, but in Hamilton," said Montgomery.